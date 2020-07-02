COVID cases increase in many Central Illinois counties; public health official urges safety during holiday weekend

BLOOMINGTON — A Central Illinois public health professional urged people to be smart and safe this holiday weekend as the number of COVID-19 cases increased Thursday in many Central Illinois counties.
McLean, Livingston, Tazewell, Logan, Woodford, LaSalle and Ford counties all reported new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said people who are at increased risk of severe illness should limit their travel and anyone who is sick should stay home.
Keep gathering sizes small, gather outside rather than inside, maintain social distancing when possible, wash your hands and wear a face covering in public, McKnight advised.
McLean County Health Department reported four new cases of the novel virus. All four people are isolating at home.
The four cases brings to 265 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 265, 238 have recovered (unchanged from Wednesday), 13 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and one is hospitalized (unchanged from Wednesday), McKnight said.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
More than 13,700 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the rate of those testing positive is 1.9%, McKnight said. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of July 1 is 0.9%, she said.
"This holiday weekend, keep yourself and your loved ones safe," McKnight said in a statement. "You can get infected while traveling...Check the websites of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for health advisories and self-quarantine requirements."
McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday that 221 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
"As we go into the holiday weekend, and people will be gathering in larger groups, remember that IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) recommends being tested 5-7 days after the event," EMA said on its Facebook page.
The testing site is for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday.
Livingston County Health Department announced four new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 51. All four are in isolation.
LaSalle County Health Department reported three new cases, meaning that county's total stands at 222.
Tazewell County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing Tazewell County's total to 139.
Logan County Health Department reported two new cases, so Logan County's new total is 17.
And Woodford and Ford counties each reported one new case, bringing Woodford's new total to 35 and Ford's to 34.
Statewide, IDPH reported 869 new cases and 36 additional deaths (none in Central Illinois) bringing the state's new totals to 144,882 cases and 6,987 deaths.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
