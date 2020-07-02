COVID cases increase in many Central Illinois counties; public health official urges safety during holiday weekend

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.

More than 13,700 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the rate of those testing positive is 1.9%, McKnight said. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of July 1 is 0.9%, she said.

"This holiday weekend, keep yourself and your loved ones safe," McKnight said in a statement. "You can get infected while traveling...Check the websites of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for health advisories and self-quarantine requirements."

McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday that 221 people were tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

"As we go into the holiday weekend, and people will be gathering in larger groups, remember that IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) recommends being tested 5-7 days after the event," EMA said on its Facebook page.

The testing site is for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday.