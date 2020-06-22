COVID cases increase in McLean, Ford, Tazewell counties

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents and four more each in Tazewell and Ford counties have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of Central Illinoisans with confirmed cases of the novel virus continued to edge up on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the virus also increased.
McLean County Health Department announced the three new cases on Monday — after four additional cases were confirmed on Sunday — meaning 253 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
All three new cases are people in their 20s who are self-isolating at home, according to Jonathan Reed of the health department.
Of the 253 cases, 225 people have recovered, 15 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Monday marked the 15th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
Reed reported that 11,703 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.2 percent.
Ford County Health Department reported four additional COVID cases on Monday, bringing that county's total to 27 cases.
Tazewell County Health Department also reported four new cases, bringing that county's total to 113.
The four Ford County residents — a man in in his 80 and women in their 20s, 50s and 60s — are all recovering at home in isolation, that health department said.
Livingston County Health Department said Monday that one additional Livingston County resident — a man in his 50s who is recovering at home in isolation — had tested positive for the virus. That means 40 Livingston County residents have had the virus since March.
In each of those counties, most of the people who have tested positive have recovered.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 462 new COVID cases and 26 additional deaths. None of the deaths were in Central Illinois.
Since COVID hit Illinois, 137,224 people have had confirmed cases of the virus and 6,671 have died.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 59 people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Illinois moving to Phase 4: Here's what reopens Friday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
