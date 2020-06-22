COVID cases increase in McLean, Ford, Tazewell counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents and four more each in Tazewell and Ford counties have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of Central Illinoisans with confirmed cases of the novel virus continued to edge up on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the virus also increased.

McLean County Health Department announced the three new cases on Monday — after four additional cases were confirmed on Sunday — meaning 253 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

All three new cases are people in their 20s who are self-isolating at home, according to Jonathan Reed of the health department.

Of the 253 cases, 225 people have recovered, 15 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Monday marked the 15th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.