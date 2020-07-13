COVID cases increase in several Central Illinois counties, including McLean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its recent acceleration in Central Illinois on Monday as several area counties reported new cases.

McLean, LaSalle, Logan, Woodford and Livingston counties each reported new coronavirus cases Monday.

In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said six more McLean County residents had been diagnosed, meaning 56 people in the county have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since July 3.

All six people are isolating at home.

"The case investigations for our most recent cases is still ongoing," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "As for an increase in cases, more movement and interaction increases the risk for transmission of the virus. Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected."