COVID cases increase in several Central Illinois counties, including McLean

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its recent acceleration in Central Illinois on Monday as several area counties reported new cases.
McLean, LaSalle, Logan, Woodford and Livingston counties each reported new coronavirus cases Monday.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said six more McLean County residents had been diagnosed, meaning 56 people in the county have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since July 3.
All six people are isolating at home.
"The case investigations for our most recent cases is still ongoing," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "As for an increase in cases, more movement and interaction increases the risk for transmission of the virus. Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected."
McKnight said last week that many of the recent COVID cases in McLean County have been related to travel. She has encouraged residents considering travel to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
A total of 321 county residents have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19.
Of those, 257 have recovered (unchanged from Sunday), 47 are at home in isolation (six more than Sunday) and two remain hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight said.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose contraction of the disease was travel-related and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.
More than 16,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID. The cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 12 is 2.2%, McKnight said.
LaSalle County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Monday, meaning 272 people have been diagnosed in that county since March. Of those, 185 have recovered.
Logan County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing that county's total to 23. All four are self-isolating. Sixteen of that county's total patients have recovered.
Woodford County Health Department has six new cases, bringing that county's provisional total to 54. Livingston County added two new cases, bringing their total to 58, officials said.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 883 new cases and six additional deaths, including a Montgomery County man in his 90s.
That means 154,799 Illinoisans have had confirmed COVID cases since March and 7,193 have died. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 12 was 3%, IDPH said.
As of Sunday night, 1,362 people were hospitalized with COVID in Illinois.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, served 266 people on Sunday. That was the highest number on a Sunday at the test site since it opened March 28, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Monday.
McKnight said that, when people are diagnosed, a health department case investigator will check on them, ask them to self-isolate at home and ask with whom they have been in contact.
Identifying contacts and ensuring they don't interact with others is critical in protecting communities from further COVID spread, McKnight said.
"Making a choice to cooperate with your local health department in the fight against COVID-19 can help keep you, your family and your community safe," McKnight said. "Help us slow transmission and answer the call to slow the spread."
