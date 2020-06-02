COVID cases slow in McLean County with one new case; new total, 221

BLOOMINGTON — The rate of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued to slow on Tuesday, as the McLean County Health Department announced that one more person had tested positive for the novel virus, one day after no new cases were announced.
The new case, a woman in her 20s, brings to 221 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.
Of the 221, 184 have recovered, 21 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist. Since the first COVID-19 case was announced in McLean County in March, 13 county residents have died of the novel virus.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Monday that, while the numbers of new cases in the county are decreasing, she expected a rise as business reopen and as people gather in public protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd is the black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
"We encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McKnight said.
The new case announced Tuesday was not associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, McNeal said. Fifty-five of the county residents who have had confirmed cases of COVID have been associated with that long-term care facility. Thirty-four were residents and 21 were staff members.
Ten of the 13 deaths have been associated with Bloomington Rehab. Nine were residents and one was an employee.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 36 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, the same number tested on Sunday.
Numbers of people coming in to be tested have been declining for the past several days at the site, which opened March 28.
The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays, is open to people in cars and pedestrians who can administer the nasal self-swab test.
Beginning Tuesday, a Connect Transit shuttle is leaving the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart and running to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Insurance information is collected but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
Livingston County Health Department announced Tuesday that county's 36th COVID case — a man in his 70s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing and is recovering at home in isolation.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,614 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 113 additional deaths, including a LaSalle County man in his 90s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 122,848 people have had confirmed cases and 5,525 people have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
