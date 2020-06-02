COVID cases slow in McLean County with one new case; new total, 221

"We encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McKnight said.

The new case announced Tuesday was not associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, McNeal said. Fifty-five of the county residents who have had confirmed cases of COVID have been associated with that long-term care facility. Thirty-four were residents and 21 were staff members.

Ten of the 13 deaths have been associated with Bloomington Rehab. Nine were residents and one was an employee.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 36 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, the same number tested on Sunday.

Numbers of people coming in to be tested have been declining for the past several days at the site, which opened March 28.

The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays, is open to people in cars and pedestrians who can administer the nasal self-swab test.