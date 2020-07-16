COVID causes deaths in Woodford, LaSalle counties; number of cases increases in McLean by 13

LaSalle County Health Department announced 11 more county residents had tested positive for COVID, bringing that county's new total to 297 confirmed cases since March. Of the 297, 208 have recovered.

Of McLean County's 350 cases, 279 have recovered (10 more than Wednesday), 53 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and three are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday.

More than 17,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 15 is 2.2%, McKnight said.

She urged everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep at least six feet away from people out of their household.

Tazewell County Health Department confirmed six more COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 197. Of those, 151 have recovered, 37 are in home isolation, one is hospitalized and eight have died.

Logan County has four new cases, so that county's total is 32. Nineteen of those people have recovered.