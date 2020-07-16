COVID causes deaths in Woodford, LaSalle counties; number of cases increases in McLean by 13

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its post-Independence Day increase in Central Illinois, with 13 new cases in McLean County, additional cases in several surrounding counties and new deaths in Woodford and LaSalle counties.
Woodford County had its third COVID death, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and was not a resident of a long-term care facility, said Andrea Ingwersen, a Woodford County Health Department spokeswoman.
LaSalle County reported its 18th COVID death, a man in his 60s who had tested positive earlier for COVID, said Jenny Barrie, LaSalle County Health Department public information officer.
McLean County, while its COVID fatality count remained 15, reported 13 new COVID cases, meaning that 36 additional county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week. Meanwhile, ten additional county residents recovered from the virus on Thursday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the 13 additional cases, meaning 85 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since July 3 and 350 since March 19.
LaSalle County Health Department announced 11 more county residents had tested positive for COVID, bringing that county's new total to 297 confirmed cases since March. Of the 297, 208 have recovered.
Of McLean County's 350 cases, 279 have recovered (10 more than Wednesday), 53 are at home in isolation (four more than Wednesday) and three are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday.
More than 17,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive remains 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 15 is 2.2%, McKnight said.
She urged everyone to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep at least six feet away from people out of their household.
Tazewell County Health Department confirmed six more COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 197. Of those, 151 have recovered, 37 are in home isolation, one is hospitalized and eight have died.
Logan County has four new cases, so that county's total is 32. Nineteen of those people have recovered.
The COVID-19 testing site operated at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories served 395 people on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Thursday.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said demand for testing has accelerated since around Independence Day as people are traveling more and want to make sure they don't have the virus.
McKnight has attributed some of the recent increase in cases to county residents traveling to places where there has been an increase in COVID.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or may use the Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Thursday 1,257 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths, including a Cumberland County woman in her 80s and an Effingham County woman in her 80s.
That means 157,950 Illinoisans have had the novel virus so far this year and 7,251 have died. The preliminary, statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 15 is 3.1 percent, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,434 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
