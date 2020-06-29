COVID continues downward trend in McLean County; one new case announced Monday, three more people recovered

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.

The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6 percent, McKnight said Monday.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday that 136 people were tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

"That's the highest Sunday in over a month," EMA said on its Facebook page. "As things are opening up and gatherings are beginning, continued testing and contact tracing are important to help our curve stay flat."

That testing site, which opened March 28, is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed July 4 and 5. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.

Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.