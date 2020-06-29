COVID continues downward trend in McLean County; one new case announced Monday, three more people recovered

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its downward trend in McLean County on Monday as the county health department announced just one new case while three more people have recovered from the novel virus.
The one new case follows no new cases on Sunday and one new case on Saturday.
The additional case on Monday brings to 258 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
But, of the 258, three more people are recovered, meaning that 236 people are over the novel virus, the health department said Monday.
The number of people at home in isolation decreased on Monday from ten to nine and the number of people hospitalized decreased from one to zero.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.
The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6 percent, McKnight said Monday.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday that 136 people were tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
"That's the highest Sunday in over a month," EMA said on its Facebook page. "As things are opening up and gatherings are beginning, continued testing and contact tracing are important to help our curve stay flat."
That testing site, which opened March 28, is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed July 4 and 5. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Illinois Department of Public Health has added county-level COVID-19 metrics to its website (dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics) to measure the health burden of COVID-19 in each county and illustrate each county's ability to respond.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
