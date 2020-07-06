COVID continues surge in McLean County; out-of-state travel blamed

BLOOMINGTON — Out-of-state travel accounts for some of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday.
McKnight confirmed Monday that seven more McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19 after seven additional cases were confirmed between Friday and Sunday.
That brings to 279 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Illinois Department of Public Health had announced two new McLean County cases on Friday and five more cases were confirmed by the county health department on Sunday.
Of the 279 people as of Monday, 244 are recovered (five more than Sunday), 22 are at home in isolation (three more than Sunday), and no one was hospitalized, the health department reported. One person had been hospitalized on Sunday.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
"We continue to see cases in McLean County related to out-of-state travel, including travel to or from states that have been experiencing recent surges of COVID-19," McKnight said in a statement. Travel increases the chances of getting and spreading COVID.
"We don't know if one type of travel is safer than others; however airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces," McKnight said. "These are also places where it can be hard to social distance (keep six feet apart from other people)."
"If you are thinking about traveling away from your community, be aware of whether COVID-19 is spreading where you're going," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (from others) and wear a face covering."
More than 14,500 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 2.8% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 5 is 1.2%, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, was busy Monday after being closed Saturday and Sunday for the Independence Day holiday, said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi.
Rossi estimated that more than 300 people would be tested on Monday after 178 were tested on Friday.
Numbers of people coming in to be tested at that site in the past two weeks have been increasing, Rossi said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency recommended Monday that people who gathered for Independence Day celebrations to be tested five to seven days after the get-together. The incubation period for the virus (the time between exposure to showing symptoms) is, on average, five to six days.
The testing site is open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays, to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
