COVID continues surge in McLean County; out-of-state travel blamed

"We continue to see cases in McLean County related to out-of-state travel, including travel to or from states that have been experiencing recent surges of COVID-19," McKnight said in a statement. Travel increases the chances of getting and spreading COVID.

"We don't know if one type of travel is safer than others; however airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces," McKnight said. "These are also places where it can be hard to social distance (keep six feet apart from other people)."

"If you are thinking about traveling away from your community, be aware of whether COVID-19 is spreading where you're going," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (from others) and wear a face covering."

More than 14,500 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 2.8% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 5 is 1.2%, McKnight said.