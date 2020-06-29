COVID diminishing in McLean County; increases in LaSalle, Tazewell, Ford counties

The number of people at home in isolation decreased on Monday from 10 to nine and the number of people hospitalized decreased from one to zero.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.

The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6%, McKnight said Monday.

Statewide, officials on Monday reported 738 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths, including a Perry County man in his 50s. The preliminary, seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 22 through 28 is 2.7%, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 136 people were tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

"As things are opening up and gatherings are beginning, continued testing and contact tracing are important to help our curve stay flat," the agency said on its Facebook page.