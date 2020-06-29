COVID diminishing in McLean County; increases in LaSalle, Tazewell, Ford counties

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to diminish in McLean County on Monday as the county health department announced just one new case while three more people have recovered from the novel virus.
However, LaSalle County reported five new cases, bringing its total since March to 210; Tazewell County has four new cases, for a total of 124, and an additional COVID death, bringing its number of fatalities to eight; and Ford County has two newly confirmed cases, for a total of 32.
McLean County's one new case follows no new cases on Sunday and one new case on Saturday, bringing to 258 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
But, of the 258, three more people are recovered, meaning that 236 people are over the novel virus, the health department said Monday.
The number of people at home in isolation decreased on Monday from 10 to nine and the number of people hospitalized decreased from one to zero.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that more than 13,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, so the rate of those testing positive is 2 percent.
The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate as of June 26 is 0.6%, McKnight said Monday.
Statewide, officials on Monday reported 738 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths, including a Perry County man in his 50s. The preliminary, seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 22 through 28 is 2.7%, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 136 people were tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
"As things are opening up and gatherings are beginning, continued testing and contact tracing are important to help our curve stay flat," the agency said on its Facebook page.
That testing site is for anyone — not just McLean County residents — who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but will be closed July 4 and 5. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
IDPH has added county-level COVID-19 metrics to its website (dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics) to measure the health burden of COVID-19 in each county and illustrate each county's ability to respond.
