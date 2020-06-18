COVID not through with McLean County; two new cases announced Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 showed Thursday that it isn't through with McLean County yet as the county health department announced two new cases of the novel virus.
That brings to 245 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 245, 219 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Thursday marked the eleventh straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
Thursday's numbers follow a slowdown in cases — only two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in McLean County Sunday through Wednesday.
More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that 129 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
