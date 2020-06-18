COVID not through with McLean County; two new cases announced Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 showed Thursday that it isn't through with McLean County yet as the county health department announced two new cases of the novel virus.

That brings to 245 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Of the 245, 219 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Thursday marked the eleventh straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

Thursday's numbers follow a slowdown in cases — only two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in McLean County Sunday through Wednesday.

More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.