COVID numbers continue to rise but fall surge may be leveling off

BLOOMINGTON — While COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Central Illinois and statewide, there are signs that the fall COVID surge may be leveling off.
But public health officials, concerned about another spike in cases after Thanksgiving gatherings, are urging everyone to avoid post-Thanksgiving holiday gatherings outside immediate family.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and McLean County Health Department are recommending that the public stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.
"While large gatherings are known to be high risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said.
While many county health departments are not releasing COVID-19 data on Thursday because of Thanksgiving, McKnight reported on Wednesday that McLean County's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested in the previous week who tested positive for the virus — was 7.5%, a decline from the 8.1% of the day before. That rate has been going down for several days.
Of the more than 134,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus. That figure was 5.9% on Tuesday.
McKnight reported 77 new cases of the virus, meaning 7,886 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19.
Four fewer McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Wednesday as McKnight that 19 McLean County residents were inpatients with the virus on Wednesday compared with 23 on Tuesday. But Bloomington-Normal hospital presidents, concerned about the recent surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, have said that number is fluid.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight repeated. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. Our hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 85% of total beds in use."
Statewide
The McLean County experience was reflected statewide. IDPH reported 11,378 new COVID cases on Wednesday afternoon, meaning 685,467 Illinoisans have had the virus since March. IDPH also reported 155 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID death total to 11,832.
But the state's seven-day positivity rate was 10.6% marking the third straight day that rate was less than 11%. It was 13.2% on Nov. 13.
Hospitalizations also showed signs of leveling off as 6,133 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID, one fewer than the day before and 42 fewer than the peak recorded on Nov. 20. But staffing of hospital beds remains a concern.
Of those hospitalized, 1,208 were in ICU and 679 were on ventilators — both second-wave highs.
It's too early to say whether the current trends are a result of mitigation measures ordered statewide on Nov. 20, public health officials have said. Those measures include closing video gaming facilities, limiting indoor gatherings to 25% of room capacity and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
McLean County
In McLean County, McKnight also reported that 1,279 county residents were in home isolation, 76 fewer than on Tuesday, and 6,538 people have recovered from the virus since March, 157 more than on Tuesday. Fifty county residents have died of COVID.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 802 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois:
- DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert reported DeWitt County is up to 632 cases and 19 deaths and Piatt County is at 760 cases and five deaths.
- Tazewell County reported three more COVID-related deaths, bringing that county's fatality total up to 91.
- LaSalle County reported two additional COVID deaths, bringing that county's fatalities up to 125. LaSalle also reported 130 new cases, bringing its case total up to 5,820.
- Logan County has 106 new cases, bringing its total to 1,475.
- Livingston County reported 45 new cases, bringing its total to 2,128, and that county's 21st COVID-related death.
- Ford County has nine new cases, so its total is 667.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
