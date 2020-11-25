COVID numbers continue to rise but fall surge may be leveling off

BLOOMINGTON — While COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Central Illinois and statewide, there are signs that the fall COVID surge may be leveling off.

"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and McLean County Health Department are recommending that the public stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.

"While large gatherings are known to be high risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said.