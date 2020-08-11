COVID recoveries continue in McLean County; surrounding counties see more cases

Livingston County Health Department reported 14 new cases, bringing that county's new total to 132.

The 14 people — ranging from a boy and a girl under the age of 10 who were asymptomatic at the time of testing to a woman in her 80s — are recovering in isolation, said Erin Fogarty, Livingston County Health Department health education and marketing director. Of the 132, 105 have recovered.

Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing that county's total to 165. Fifty-five are isolated, 106 have recovered, one is hospitalized and three died earlier this year.

In McLean County, 90 people remain in home isolation, 11 fewer than on Monday. For the second straight day, no one was hospitalized in McLean County with the virus.

Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.

McLean County's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 31,100 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight reported. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Monday remained 1.8%.