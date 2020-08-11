COVID recoveries continue in McLean County; surrounding counties see more cases

BLOOMINGTON — While the number of McLean County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered new cases for the third day in a row Tuesday, community spread of the disease continued in several surrounding counties and numbers rose at Logan Correctional Center near Lincoln.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 11 new cases, bringing the county's total since March 19 to 656. But 22 additional people have recovered, bringing that total to 551, she said.
Logan County reported 44 new cases, bringing that county's total to 166, Seventy-seven of those people have recovered. Don Cavi, the county's public health administrator, said the new cases are from "residential institutions."
Sixty-three inmates at Logan Correctional Center, a women's prison near Lincoln, have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections' website. Two have recovered. Fifteen staff have confirmed COVID cases and 10 have recovered.
At Lincoln Correctional Center, a minimum security prison for men in Lincoln, seven inmates have COVID and none have recovered yet. Ten staff there have confirmed COVID cases and one has recovered.
LaSalle County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s. It was the county's seventh COVID-related death so far this month and the 25th this year, said Jenny Barrie, that health department's public information officer.
LaSalle County also reported 17 new COVID cases, ranging in age from children under age 13 to a woman in her 80s. Of that county's 802 cases, 305 people have recovered.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 17 new cases, bringing that county's total to 552. While 218 are in home isolation, 320 have recovered, six are hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Included among Tazewell County's cases, 36% are the result of community spread, said Sara Sparkman, Tazewell County Health Department communications manager. Community spread means the cases can't be traced to another person who tested positive.
Livingston County Health Department reported 14 new cases, bringing that county's new total to 132.
The 14 people — ranging from a boy and a girl under the age of 10 who were asymptomatic at the time of testing to a woman in her 80s — are recovering in isolation, said Erin Fogarty, Livingston County Health Department health education and marketing director. Of the 132, 105 have recovered.
Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing that county's total to 165. Fifty-five are isolated, 106 have recovered, one is hospitalized and three died earlier this year.
In McLean County, 90 people remain in home isolation, 11 fewer than on Monday. For the second straight day, no one was hospitalized in McLean County with the virus.
Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.
McLean County's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 31,100 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight reported. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Monday remained 1.8%.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,549 new cases on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths. While those included deaths in Livingston and Logan counties, those fatalities were reported earlier by The Pantagraph.
IDPH's latest numbers mean that 196,948 Illinoisans have had COVID this year and 7,657 have died. The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Monday was 4.1%.
As of Monday night, 1,459 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 336 were in intensive care units, state officials said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 554 people were tested on Monday at the COVID test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, even though that site closed an hour early because of Monday's late afternoon thunderstorms.
That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.