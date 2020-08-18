COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County outnumbered new cases on Tuesday and LaSalle County reported another COVID fatality and 33 new cases.
Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19, but two have been released from hospitalization and four have recovered, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday. A total of 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.
Later Tuesday, an Illinois Department of Public Health online map indicated that McLean County had 834 cases. McKnight explained to The Pantagraph that the county health department reports on positive lab results after the health department confirms that the individuals who have tested positive are McLean County residents. As a result, health department numbers are often behind those reported by the state because "we do our best to ensure we are only reporting confirmed cases in McLean County," McKnight said.
McKnight reported Tuesday that two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County. One is in an intensive care unit. One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.
Four more county residents have recovered from the virus, meaning 622 of the 779 residents diagnosed with COVID have recovered.
No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.
On Monday, the health department announced that a woman in her 60s had died of COVID — the county's 16th COVID fatality and first in more than a month. The health department also reported 38 new COVID cases on Monday, a new single-day high for McLean County.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — for the seven-day period ending Monday was 2%, McKnight reported.
The county's overall positivity rate — of the more than 36,500 tests conducted since March — is 2.1%, McKnight said.
LaSalle County Health Department Public Information Officer Jenny Barrie reported that a woman in her 80s had died of COVID, meaning 35 people have died of COVID this year and 17 this month in LaSalle County.
LaSalle County also reported 33 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 995. The new cases ranged from a girl under the age of 13 to a woman in her 80s, the health department said.
Of the 995 people, 495 have recovered from the virus.
IDPH reported 1,740 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 27 additional deaths.
Since COVID hit Illinois in March, 209,594 people have had the virus and 7,782 of them have died. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Monday was 4.3%, IDPH said.
As of Monday night, 1,510 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois, with 335 of them in intensive care units.
McKnight, in a prepared statement, continued to discourage people from having or attending large gatherings, calling them "a high risk for spreading the virus."
"Parties and events where social distancing is not practiced needlessly put all those present in danger," McKnight said. In addition, "Anyone could unknowingly spread the virus to friends, family or co-workers who are more vulnerable."
In addition to avoiding large gatherings, McKnight recommended that people wash their hands, keep at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear a mask in public.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 588 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
