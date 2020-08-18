COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County outnumbered new cases on Tuesday and LaSalle County reported another COVID fatality and 33 new cases.

Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19, but two have been released from hospitalization and four have recovered, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday. A total of 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.

Later Tuesday, an Illinois Department of Public Health online map indicated that McLean County had 834 cases. McKnight explained to The Pantagraph that the county health department reports on positive lab results after the health department confirms that the individuals who have tested positive are McLean County residents. As a result, health department numbers are often behind those reported by the state because "we do our best to ensure we are only reporting confirmed cases in McLean County," McKnight said.

McKnight reported Tuesday that two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County. One is in an intensive care unit. One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.