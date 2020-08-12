COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — While 14 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, 21 additional people have recovered, marking the fourth straight day that recoveries outnumbered new cases in the county.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed three new COVID-related deaths in that county — a woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s. That means 28 LaSalle County residents have died of COVID this year, including 10 so far this month.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that the new cases there bring to 670 the number of McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus since March 19. McKnight also reported that 572 of the 670 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 21 from Tuesday.
Eighty-two people are at home in isolation, eight fewer than on Tuesday. One person was hospitalized with the virus, after no one was hospitalized with COVID in McLean County for two days.
Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County since March but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.
The county's seven-day postivity rate — the percentage of the tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus during the one-week period ending Tuesday — remained 1.8%.
The increase in cases followed a record high number of people tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. According to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, 729 people were tested on Tuesday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Also open on Thursday will be the McLean County Health Department's fourth rural, mobile COVID-19 test site. That site will be in operation 9 a.m. to noon at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.
In LaSalle County, health department public information officer Leslie Dougherty said 29 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing that county's total to 830. The new cases range from a female teenager to a woman more than 100 years old.
Three hundred fifteen of the 830 people with COVID have recovered.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Wednesday, bringing that county's COVID total since March to 576.
Of the 576 Tazewell County residents who have tested positive for the virus, 323 have recovered, 239 are in home isolation, six are hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Livingston and Ford counties each reported two new cases, bringing Livingston's total to 134 and Ford's total confirmed cases to 53.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Corrections responded via email to Pantagraph questions regarding an increase in COVID cases at Logan Correctional Center for women near Lincoln.
As of Wednesday, 60 inmates had COVID and five had recovered and five staff had COVID and 10 had recovered.
"The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19," media coordinator Heidi Browne wrote. "All staff and women in custody at Logan Correctional Center are equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) and have access to antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies."
"Logan Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement," Browne continued.
If an inmate develops COVID symptoms, she is assumed to be at high risk and isolated and tested. Other inmates who may have been exposed also are tested, quarantined and monitored for symptoms, Brown wrote.
All staff are screened, their temperature is checked and they are given PPE, she wrote. Each Department of Corrections facility has a safety officer whose responsibilities include proper PPE use, deep cleaning, temperature checks and screening measures, she wrote.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,645 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 16 additional deaths.
That means 198,593 Illinoisans have been sickened by the novel virus this year and 7,672 of them have died, IDPH said. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 4.1%.
IDPH reported that 1,525 people in Illinois were hospitalized on Wednesday with COVID and 357 of them were in intensive care units.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
