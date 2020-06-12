COVID reduces, but doesn't eliminate, Relay For Life of McLean County

But organizers didn't want to cancel the event entirely.

"Cancer doesn't take a break, whether there's a pandemic or not," said Megan Klemme, Relay's volunteer event lead this year. "We still want to honor our survivors and those who have lost their lives to cancer."

"There are still people struggling every day with cancer and we can't forget about them," Marlow said.

The most poignant part of Relay is the dusk luminaria ceremony, in which candles or glow sticks are illuminated in memory of people who have died of cancer or in honor of survivors or caregivers.

So the traditional Relay will be replaced with a luminaria drive-through.

"The luminaria drive will be on the east of Astroth Community Education Center," said Steve Fast, Heartland director of public information. "So visitors will want to turn off Raab Road onto Millennium Drive and they will find the drive-through display on the east side of campus."

"It's our way of showing there is light, even in darkness," Marlow said.

People who wish to purchase, for $10, a luminaria in memory or in honor of someone may email meganklemme@yahoo.com or Google ""Relay For Life McLean County Illinois." The latter may also be used to donate to Relay.