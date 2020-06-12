COVID reduces, but doesn't eliminate, Relay For Life of McLean County

NORMAL — COVID-19 has reduced, but not eliminated, a McLean County summer fundraising tradition.
The 26th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of McLean County will not take place as originally planned as an eight-hour fundraising and walking event on June 20 on the Heartland Community College campus.
Instead, the event is being revamped as a Relay For Life Luminaria Drive-Through event from 7 to 10 p.m. June 20 on the Heartland campus, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.
Fundraising continues and donations will be accepted by volunteers at the drive-through event.
"COVID-19 has changed the way we relay," said Allison Marlow, cancer society community development manager. Because COVID cases remain in Central Illinois, the cancer society and Relay volunteers knew they couldn't host an event which traditionally draws hundreds of people to walk and participate in other activities.
"The American Cancer Society works with people with delicate immune systems," Marlow said. "We value the health of everyone and don't want to put anyone in a situation where they could be harmed in any way."
But organizers didn't want to cancel the event entirely.
"Cancer doesn't take a break, whether there's a pandemic or not," said Megan Klemme, Relay's volunteer event lead this year. "We still want to honor our survivors and those who have lost their lives to cancer."
"There are still people struggling every day with cancer and we can't forget about them," Marlow said.
The most poignant part of Relay is the dusk luminaria ceremony, in which candles or glow sticks are illuminated in memory of people who have died of cancer or in honor of survivors or caregivers.
So the traditional Relay will be replaced with a luminaria drive-through.
"The luminaria drive will be on the east of Astroth Community Education Center," said Steve Fast, Heartland director of public information. "So visitors will want to turn off Raab Road onto Millennium Drive and they will find the drive-through display on the east side of campus."
"It's our way of showing there is light, even in darkness," Marlow said.
People who wish to purchase, for $10, a luminaria in memory or in honor of someone may email meganklemme@yahoo.com or Google ""Relay For Life McLean County Illinois." The latter may also be used to donate to Relay.
Money raised goes to the cancer society for research, programs and services, including rides to appointments, a wig bang for cancer patients and the 800-227-2345 cancer helpline.
This year's dollar goal is $200,000 but only $42,151 had been raised as of Friday.
Because of COVID, "All our fundraising events have been canceled and corporate sponsorships are way low," Klemme said.
Klemme began participating in Relay more than 20 years ago in memory of her father, who fought liver and colon cancer. She's remained involved for all her family members and friends who have died of cancer, including seven this year.
"We (Relay volunteers) are in this to help other people to survive," Klemme said.
Last year's Relay, at Bloomington High School's Fred Carlton Field, was to be the last overnight Relay but was shortened by rain, raising only about $165,000. Relay For Life traditionally had been an overnight event.
Marlow said the goal is to have an eight-hour Relay next year.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
