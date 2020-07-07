COVID surge continues in McLean County; one new death, three new cases announced Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its surge in McLean County on Tuesday as the county health department announced one new death and three new cases.
The death was the first COVID-related fatality in McLean County since May 29 and the 14th since the novel virus was confirmed in the county in March. No other information about the person who died was immediately available on Tuesday.
The three new cases on Tuesday follow seven new cases on Monday and seven new cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing to 282 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that out-of-state travel accounted for some of the recent surge.
"If you are thinking about traveling away from your community, be aware of whether COVID-19 is spreading where you're going," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (stay six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."
Of the 282 McLean County residents, 246 are recovered (two more than Monday) and 22 are at home in isolation (the same as Monday). For the second consecutive day, no one was hospitalized.
More than 14,500 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 2.8% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 5 is 1.2%, McKnight said Monday.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, served 405 people on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday. That's the highest number of people served in a single day since that site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, opened on March 28. The agency was expecting long lines again Tuesday.
Reditus has performed testing at that site since May 24 after the Illinois National Guard, which had done testing there since March 28, moved to a site in Peoria.
The testing site is open to any Illinois resident — with or without COVID symptoms — who can complete a nasal self-swab test. The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Monday that the number of people coming in to be tested has increased in the past two weeks.
"If you participated in a large group this past weekend, please also include plans to be tested 5-7 days afterwards per the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines," EMA said on its Facebook page. The incubation period for the virus (the time between exposure to showing symptoms) is, on average, five to six days.
This story will be updated.
