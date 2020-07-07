COVID surge continues in McLean County; one new death, three new cases announced Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its surge in McLean County on Tuesday as the county health department announced one new death and three new cases.

The death was the first COVID-related fatality in McLean County since May 29 and the 14th since the novel virus was confirmed in the county in March. No other information about the person who died was immediately available on Tuesday.

The three new cases on Tuesday follow seven new cases on Monday and seven new cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing to 282 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that out-of-state travel accounted for some of the recent surge.