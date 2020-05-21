COVID testing site in Bloomington to remain open; 3 more deaths reported with ties to Bloomington Rehab

Meanwhile, the health department said Thursday that three more county residents had died of COVID-19, bringing to nine the number of people from McLean County who have died of the virus since it hit the county in March.

The three deaths announced on Thursday were all associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist. They were three women — one in her 70s and two in their 80s, McNeal said.

That means that six of the county's nine COVID fatalities are associated with that long-term care facility.

The three deaths announced Thursday follow three announced by the health department between Thursday and Sunday. Three people died earlier this spring.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county rose by three on Thursday, meaning 197 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Two of the three new cases are associated with Bloomington Rehab, McNeal said. One is a resident and one is an employee.

Of McLean County's 197 COVID cases since March 19, 48 have been associated with Bloomington Rehab, McNeal said. Thirty have been residents and 18 are employees. One of the 18 employees lives outside McLean County.