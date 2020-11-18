COVID update: McLean County health official warns of 'a very difficult winter'

"Though we have the hope ahead of a vaccine around the corner, we still have a long way to go," McKnight continued. "The priority now should be what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family and friends. What smart choices can we make to help slow the spread. If we don't take this seriously now, we will see more sickness and sadly more people will die from this virus or because there are not hospital beds or health care professionals available."