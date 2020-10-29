COVID UPDATES: McLean County confirms 37th coronavirus-related death

BLOOMINGTON — A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility was McLean County's 37th coronavirus-related death, county health officials said Thursday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county was working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to clarify information the state released Wednesday.

State health officials had said the county had two additional deaths, which would have brought its total to 38 residents, but county health officials on Wednesday had continued to report 36 total deaths and said they were investigating the state's information.

McKnight said Thursday that the other death reported by the state, a woman in her 50s, was found to be a resident of another county. McLean County is working with the state to correct the record, she said.

Additionally, McLean County reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,270.

