COVID UPDATES: McLean County confirms 37th coronavirus-related death
COVID UPDATES: McLean County confirms 37th coronavirus-related death

101620-blm-loc-3virusupdate

Ava Roper, a case investigator with the McLean County Health Department, takes a nasal swab from a person on Oct. 15 at a rural, mobile COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax City Hall.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility was McLean County's 37th coronavirus-related death, county health officials said Thursday. 

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county was working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to clarify information the state released Wednesday.

State health officials had said the county had two additional deaths, which would have brought its total to 38 residents, but county health officials on Wednesday had continued to report 36 total deaths and said they were investigating the state's information. 

McKnight said Thursday that the other death reported by the state, a woman in her 50s, was found to be a resident of another county. McLean County is working with the state to correct the record, she said. 

Additionally, McLean County reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,270. 

102420-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Samantha Maynard, an AmeriCorps worker at the McLean County Health Department, stores a test sample from a person during rural, mobile COVID-19 testing outside Colfax City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

There were nine people hospitalized, none of whom were in intensive care; 352 people isolating at home; and 3,872 people were considered recovered. 

A total of 783 people were tested on Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday. 

Also on Wednesday, Illinois health officials also announced 6,110 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, the second-highest daily cases count since the pandemic began after a count of 6,161 last Saturday. In all, there have been 389,095 known cases in Illinois. With 51 additional fatalities also reported, the statewide death toll stands at 9,619.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said Lake and McHenry counties will become the 8th of 11 regions in his reopening plan where coronavirus metrics have exceeded state thresholds, leading to tighter restrictions. Indoor bar and dining service will be banned in those counties beginning Saturday after the average positivity rate exceeded 8% for three consecutive days, the governor’s office said.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report. 

