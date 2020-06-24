No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd straight day; two new cases in Livingston

McKnight reported that 11,900 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.1 percent.

Livingston County Health Department reported two new cases in that county are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s. Both are recovering at home in isolation.

Of the 42 Livingston County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March, 36 have recovered, four are in isolation and two died earlier this year.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 715 new cases of the novel virus and 64 additional deaths, including the death of a Peoria County woman in her 80s and a Grundy County woman in her 80s.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 121 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.