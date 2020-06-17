COVID's grip on McLean County weakens; but COVID death, 3 new cases announced in Tazewell County

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Tuesday against businesses entirely "reopening" and urged everyone to remain vigilant, washing their hands, wearing masks and staying six feet away from other people.

"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.

More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that 113 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.