Crash closes Illinois Route 54 near Farmer City

FARMER CITY — A crash closed Illinois Route 54 between Parnell and Farmer City Tuesday morning.

Parnell is about five miles west of Farmer City.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a semi tractor-trailer overturned.

The Farmer City Fire Department and DeWitt County Sheriff's Department were at the scene.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted south at Illinois Route 48 to the Illinois Route 10. Westbound traffic will be diverted south at Main Street and Illinois Route 54 in Farmer City onto DeWitt County Hwy 4.

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

This story will be updated.

