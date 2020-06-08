You are the owner of this article.
Crash reported on Interstate 55 near Chenoa
Crash reported on Interstate 55 near Chenoa

Pantagraph

CHENOA – The southbound lane of Interstate 55 is blocked because of a crash, state police said. At least one car and one semi trailer appear to be involved, officials said. Police are now investigating a second crash near the site.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m., Monday, but there are few details available. It is not known if there are any injuries.

First responders from Chenoa and Lexington are on the scene, but other specifics are not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

