Crash reported on Interstate 55 near Chenoa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

CHENOA – The southbound lane of Interstate 55 is blocked because of a crash, state police said. At least one car and one semi trailer appear to be involved, officials said. Police are now investigating a second crash near the site.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m., Monday, but there are few details available. It is not known if there are any injuries.

First responders from Chenoa and Lexington are on the scene, but other specifics are not yet known.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.