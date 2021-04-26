1 hurt in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one man with a minor injury in Bloomington.

Bloomington police responded to a shots fired call at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Hershey Road, Bloomington, where officers located a 31-year-old man who suffered a contusion to his head after being struck by a projectile.

An unidentified person fired a gunshot through the victim’s apartment door, police said. It is unknown whether a bullet projectile or another object struck the victim, police said.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-434-2359.

