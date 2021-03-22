1 hurt in Normal shooting Monday

NORMAL — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds Monday.

Officers arrived to the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue about 3 p.m. Monday in response to a reported shooting, police said, and a male victim was located with several gunshot wounds.

The man “was coherent and talking to officers and paramedics,” police said. He was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

No arrests have been made as of Monday and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Normal Det. John Cleveland at (309) 454-9614 or jcleveland@normal.org, Det. Jason Hollenkamp at (309) 454-9730 or jhollenkamp@normal.org.

This was the eighth reported shots fired incident in McLean County this year, according to Pantagraph recordkeeping, and it was the second reported shooting in the past week.

A Bloomington apartment in the 130 block of North Hershey Road was struck by gunfire March 17, police said. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in connection to that shooting.