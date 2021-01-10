 Skip to main content
1 injured in Bloomington shooting
25 comments

Caution Tape

BLOOMINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

Police were called at 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Western Avenue on Bloomington's west side. Few details were available Sunday, but police say the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

2 Bloomington-Normal men jailed on drug felonies

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by Bloomington police.

It was the first shooting in the Twin Cities of 2021.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

