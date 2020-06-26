11 arrested following drug investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Eleven people have been arrested this month in Logan County as a result of a lengthy investigation into drug sales by the Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group and Lincoln Police Department.
The Central Illinois Enforcement Group is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force which has served the District 9 area since 1986. It includes officers from the Illinois State Police, Athens Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jacksonville Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Pana Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and the Taylorville Police Department.
“Delivery of narcotics in our community will not be tolerated and the Lincoln Police and the Illinois State Police CIEG will continue to seek out those participating in illegal narcotic sales,” said Lincoln Police Chief Paul Adams.
The following were all arrested in Lincoln since June 11 and were charged in connection with the investigation.
Chad M. Bland, 40, arrested June 11 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. He remains in Logan County jail in lieu of posting $5,000 and is scheduled for a July 21 court appearance.
Matthew S. Menzel, 43, arrested June 11 for delivery of methamphetamine. He remains in Logan County in lieu of posting $10,000 and faces a preliminary hearing on July 7. Menzel has a pending residential burglary charge which is scheduled for an Aug. 17 trial.
Julie A. Catey, 45, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 1 felony and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She posted $5,000 bond on June 18 and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12.
Ricky L. Hopp, 57, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 2 felony and intimidation, a Class 3 felony. He posted $5,000 bond on June 16 and is due in court Aug. 12.
Steve D. Stoltz, 53, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 2 felony. He posted $5,000 bond on June 16 and is due in court Aug. 12.
Darla Hyde, arrested June 12 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. She remains in Logan County jail in lieu of posting $5,000 bond and is due in court July 22.
Benjamin O. Neaville, arrested June 13 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. He posted $5,000 bond on Wednesday and is due in court July 22.
Michelle D. Murphy, 43, arrested June 14 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. She remains in jail in lieu of posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12.
Lewis Willis, 32, arrested June 14 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 2 felony. He remains in Logan County jail in lieu of posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 22.
Jeffrey K. Buchanan, 35, was arrested Wednesday for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. He remains in jail in lieu of posting $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12.
Samantha S. Boyer, 28, was arrested Thursday for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. She remains in jail in lieu of posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 12.
