11 arrested following drug investigation in Lincoln

Chad M. Bland, 40, arrested June 11 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. He remains in Logan County jail in lieu of posting $5,000 and is scheduled for a July 21 court appearance.

Matthew S. Menzel, 43, arrested June 11 for delivery of methamphetamine. He remains in Logan County in lieu of posting $10,000 and faces a preliminary hearing on July 7. Menzel has a pending residential burglary charge which is scheduled for an Aug. 17 trial.

Julie A. Catey, 45, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 1 felony and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She posted $5,000 bond on June 18 and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12.

Ricky L. Hopp, 57, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 2 felony and intimidation, a Class 3 felony. He posted $5,000 bond on June 16 and is due in court Aug. 12.

Steve D. Stoltz, 53, arrested June 12 for delivery of crack cocaine, a Class 2 felony. He posted $5,000 bond on June 16 and is due in court Aug. 12.

Darla Hyde, arrested June 12 for delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. She remains in Logan County jail in lieu of posting $5,000 bond and is due in court July 22.