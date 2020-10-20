11 child pornography charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven child pornography charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

According to the charges signed by a McLean County grand jury, Drake L.I. Rivera, 22, “knowingly and unlawfully filmed, videotaped or otherwise depicted or portrayed … a minor child,” who Rivera “knew or reasonably should have known to be a child under the age of 18,” engaging in sexual acts, between Jan. 1, 2019 and February 20, 2019 in Bloomington.

Nine of the counts are charged as Class X felonies and indicate the defendant was involved in the sexual acts; the remaining two are Class 1 felonies and indicate he was not involved in the sexual acts depicted in the pornography.