11 child pornography charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven child pornography charges are pending against a Bloomington man.
According to the charges signed by a McLean County grand jury, Drake L.I. Rivera, 22, “knowingly and unlawfully filmed, videotaped or otherwise depicted or portrayed … a minor child,” who Rivera “knew or reasonably should have known to be a child under the age of 18,” engaging in sexual acts, between Jan. 1, 2019 and February 20, 2019 in Bloomington.
Nine of the counts are charged as Class X felonies and indicate the defendant was involved in the sexual acts; the remaining two are Class 1 felonies and indicate he was not involved in the sexual acts depicted in the pornography.
A warrant for his arrest was issued July 15 and Rivera was taken into custody on this case Tuesday. On the warrant, he was listed as a Bloomington resident, but court documents indicate his current address is in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility in Lincoln.
The probable cause statement was not read in court Tuesday so further details about this case were not available.
Rivera’s bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply when the warrant was issued, and Judge Scott Kording did not lower the bond during his hearing Tuesday.
Rivera was ordered not to have contact with any minor child or the victim named in this case. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.
