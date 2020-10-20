 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 child pornography charges filed against Bloomington man
0 comments
alert top story

11 child pornography charges filed against Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}
Drake Rivera

Rivera

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven child pornography charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

According to the charges signed by a McLean County grand jury, Drake L.I. Rivera, 22, “knowingly and unlawfully filmed, videotaped or otherwise depicted or portrayed … a minor child,” who Rivera “knew or reasonably should have known to be a child under the age of 18,” engaging in sexual acts, between Jan. 1, 2019 and February 20, 2019 in Bloomington.

Nine of the counts are charged as Class X felonies and indicate the defendant was involved in the sexual acts; the remaining two are Class 1 felonies and indicate he was not involved in the sexual acts depicted in the pornography.

A warrant for his arrest was issued July 15 and Rivera was taken into custody on this case Tuesday. On the warrant, he was listed as a Bloomington resident, but court documents indicate his current address is in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility in Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The probable cause statement was not read in court Tuesday so further details about this case were not available.

Rivera’s bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply when the warrant was issued, and Judge Scott Kording did not lower the bond during his hearing Tuesday.

Rivera was ordered not to have contact with any minor child or the victim named in this case. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News