11 months after being convicting of killing 8-year-old girl, Cynthia Baker wants new trial

Judge Casey Costigan overruled Finegan’s objection made early in this line of questioning and said if Ringel had used Rountree’s alleged abuse as Baker’s defense, Koll would have had the opportunity for rebuttal.

“Then aren’t they going to present exactly what they’re presenting to me right now to show that (wasn’t necessarily the case), and maybe the reason Mr. Ringel didn’t bring it up was for trial strategy purposes so the defense could avoid this exact situation?” Costigan said.

In other claims for ineffective counsel, Baker said Ringel did not call the witnesses she expected and he did not question the state’s witnesses in ways that would have brought out facts that could have been beneficial to her defense.