All rise: 11th Judicial Circuit Court is back in session

The judges and support staff will be prepared, he said, and all have been practicing social distancing since the shelter-in-place order was announced in mid-March.

“We don’t get together at work as much, everyone stays in their own spaces, and we have restricted the back hallways so that there are limited interactions,” he said. “They wear masks if they go outside of their general work area. We work a lot remotely because we don’t want one of us to get it and take everybody out.”

The judges will rotate but any one of them could be recalled on a moment’s office.

“I think they are ready to get back to whatever we thought was normal,” he said. “We take everyone’s health seriously and we are at play here, too. If people have court, we want to have options. If they can appear remotely, that would be a help. We can teleport someone from their room to a court room and that drops the number of people in the building.”

The capacity of the building on any given day is what concerns Fellheimer. No more than 10 cases per hour will be scheduled in any courtroom.

One issue that Fellheimer and other judges are struggling with is that defendants are asked to limit their visitors.