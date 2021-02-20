11th Judicial Circuit in line with Illinois Supreme Court virtual hearing guidance

BLOOMINGTON — Despite updated Illinois Supreme Court guidance on remote trials and hearings, not much has changed for the 11th Judicial Circuit Court since it reopened its doors last May amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Feb. 11 order, the state’s high court issued recommendations on how lower courts may proceed with virtual hearings for criminal cases to help alleviate backlogs of cases; however, McLean County has “continued to move dockets through COVID,” said Judge Casey Costigan, who presides over the 11th Judicial Circuit’s criminal division.
Amy McFarland, an 11th Circuit Court associate judge and a member of the Illinois Supreme Court’s Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force – which proposed the new rules – said the task force helped the Supreme Court look at how to meld constitutional issues like rights to speedy trials and rights to appearances with technology.
She said the guidance was largely for more populated counties, such as Cook, that have bigger backlogs of cases because they have been closed for a longer time.
“From the 11th Circuit standpoint, those processes may or may not really impact us,” McFarland said. “It probably gives us another tool in our toolbox should another wave (of COVID) come about to be able to process through some cases and move some cases.”
William Scanlon, the trial court administrator for the 11th Judicial Circuit, said “Their guidelines matched well with our procedures,” which have been in place since reopening the McLean County courthouse May 1.
The 11th Judicial Circuit resumed jury trials June 1 and briefly halted them in December in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but resumed again shortly after that.
In-person hearings have adhered to social distancing and mask requirements. Jury trials have been moved to different areas in the courthouse to make room for social distancing.
Defendants’ right to a speedy trial has been a top concern for the 11th Judicial Circuit.
“We have meetings, we talk about it all the time about who’s up for speedy, who’s demanding speedy, how do we get them to trial, and we haven’t had any speedy trial issues,” Costigan said. “People who have demanded a trial have gotten trials.”
While McLean County and the 11th Circuit Court have basically already been in line with the Illinois Supreme Court’s order, Costigan added that it does give them “more flexibility in terms of conducting remote hearings.”
Scanlon said the only changes that need to be made after the state Supreme Court’s order is making sure the court has written waivers from defendants regarding their appearances.
“We’re going to look at formalizing a couple small procedural steps, but we had those steps in the past, we just need to probably make them more formal,” Scanlon said.
Moving forward, Costigan, McFarland and Scanlon are confident in preventing a substantial pileup of cases, but one aspect looms in the civil division.
Scanlon said there is a case backlog for evictions and foreclosures, which have been paused through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium on evictions and the federal government’s moratoriums on foreclosures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the moratorium on evictions and the moratorium on foreclosures, I know there are several hundred of each likely to be pending and very few are able to be processed for various reasons,” Scanlon said. “So, when that moratorium is lifted, there’s going to be a large number of cases to try to process in a short period of time.”