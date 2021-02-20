11th Judicial Circuit in line with Illinois Supreme Court virtual hearing guidance

While McLean County and the 11th Circuit Court have basically already been in line with the Illinois Supreme Court’s order, Costigan added that it does give them “more flexibility in terms of conducting remote hearings.”

Scanlon said the only changes that need to be made after the state Supreme Court’s order is making sure the court has written waivers from defendants regarding their appearances.

“We’re going to look at formalizing a couple small procedural steps, but we had those steps in the past, we just need to probably make them more formal,” Scanlon said.

Moving forward, Costigan, McFarland and Scanlon are confident in preventing a substantial pileup of cases, but one aspect looms in the civil division.

Scanlon said there is a case backlog for evictions and foreclosures, which have been paused through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium on evictions and the federal government’s moratoriums on foreclosures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.