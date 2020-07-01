You are the owner of this article.
16-year-old boy arrested in Bloomington with handgun, cannabis
16-year-old boy arrested in Bloomington with handgun, cannabis

BLOOMINGTON — Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after police found he had cannabis and a handgun during a traffic stop in Bloomington.

About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Bloomington officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Market Street for an equipment violation, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“During the traffic stop, one of the passengers attempted to run away from the stop shortly after handing over a small amount of cannabis,” including 6 grams and a scale.

Officers arrested the passenger, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, “after a short struggle” and located a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband, according to police.

Additional ammunition was found in the vehicle after a search warrant was obtained.

One officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest, police said. The suspect was not injured.

The boy faces preliminary charges for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, illegal transportation of cannabis and probation violation.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

