16-year-old boy arrested in Bloomington with handgun, cannabis

BLOOMINGTON — Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after police found he had cannabis and a handgun during a traffic stop in Bloomington.
About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Bloomington officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Market Street for an equipment violation, according to a Facebook post from the department.
“During the traffic stop, one of the passengers attempted to run away from the stop shortly after handing over a small amount of cannabis,” including 6 grams and a scale.
Officers arrested the passenger, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, “after a short struggle” and located a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband, according to police.
Additional ammunition was found in the vehicle after a search warrant was obtained.
One officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest, police said. The suspect was not injured.
The boy faces preliminary charges for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, illegal transportation of cannabis and probation violation.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Anthony Crose
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.