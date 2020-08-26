19 felonies pending against Normal after drug investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Nineteen felony charges are pending against a Normal man involving drugs and weapons.

Albert Lymon, 35, is charged with 11 felonies involving drug delivery: two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth; two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 50 grams of amphetamine; and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.

Police in court documents said the drug transactions took place on various dates in May, June, July and August in Normal.