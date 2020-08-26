19 felonies pending against Normal man after drug investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Nineteen felony charges are pending against a Normal man involving drugs and weapons.
Albert Lymon, 35, is charged with 11 felonies involving drug delivery: two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth; two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 50 grams of amphetamine; and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.
Police in court documents said the drug transactions took place on various dates in May, June, July and August in Normal.
He is further charged with six felonies of drug possession: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of MDMA with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 50 grams of amphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis; and unlawful possession of less than 50 grams of hydrocodone with the intent to deliver.
Lymon is also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.
A booking photo was not immediately available Wednesday.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.