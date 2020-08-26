 Skip to main content
19 felonies pending against Normal man after drug investigation
BLOOMINGTON — Nineteen felony charges are pending against a Normal man involving drugs and weapons.

Albert Lymon, 35, is charged with 11 felonies involving drug delivery: two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth; two counts of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of MDMA; two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 50 grams of amphetamine; and one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.

Police in court documents said the drug transactions took place on various dates in May, June, July and August in Normal.

He is further charged with six felonies of drug possession: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of MDMA with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 50 grams of amphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis; and unlawful possession of less than 50 grams of hydrocodone with the intent to deliver.

Lymon is also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

A booking photo was not immediately available Wednesday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

