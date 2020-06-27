2 arrested for drug, armed violence charges in in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were arrested and charged with various drug and armed violence charges Saturday in McLean County court.

Amber Riddle, 38, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony), an unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and one Class X felony charge of armed violence.

A co-defendant, Jared Miller, 29, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card (Class 3), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4), two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, a Class 1 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2) and a Class X charge of armed violence.

The probable cause statement was provided directly to Judge William Workman and was not made public Saturday.

Both defendants remain in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $50,035, awaiting a July 24 arraignment. An order for source of bail was granted by the court, meaning the defendants much show the source of any bail bond money.

