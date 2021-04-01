 Skip to main content
2 arrested in fatal Bloomington shooting from October; 1 suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting in October, and Bloomington police say one suspect is still at large.

Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, and Malcom J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale are in custody on preliminary murder charges in the death of Bloomington man, Jaleel Johnson.

Kevon Moon

Jaleel Johnson, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Oct. 12. Malcolm Johnson was one of two other men who were injured in the shooting.

Moon was taken into custody in Lafayette, Indiana, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Bloomington police.

He was arrested on eight McLean County warrants: five counts of murder and one count each of mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Coroner identifies Bloomington man killed in shooting

He is being held in Tippecanoe, Indiana, awaiting extradition to McLean County.

Malcom Johnson

Malcom Johnson was already in McLean County custody on an unrelated arrest when he was served warrants for the same charges Wednesday.

Both are being held on $3 million bonds with 10% to apply, meaning they would have to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

James D. Moon, 22, is wanted on the same eight charges. The bond on his arrest warrants is also $3 million at 10%.

James Moon

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bloomington police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him.

Anyone with information related to this shooting or its suspects is asked to contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

