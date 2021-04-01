2 arrested in fatal Bloomington shooting from October; 1 suspect still at large

He is being held in Tippecanoe, Indiana, awaiting extradition to McLean County.

Malcom Johnson was already in McLean County custody on an unrelated arrest when he was served warrants for the same charges Wednesday.

Both are being held on $3 million bonds with 10% to apply, meaning they would have to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

James D. Moon, 22, is wanted on the same eight charges. The bond on his arrest warrants is also $3 million at 10%.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bloomington police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him.

Anyone with information related to this shooting or its suspects is asked to contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

