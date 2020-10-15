2 Bellflower men arrested, may face federal charges for meth sales

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bellflower men face charges related to methamphetamine sales after an Illinois State Police task force investigation.

Paul H. Gilligan, 55, is charged with unlawful possession of 400-900 grams of meth with the intent to deliver after a search warrant was executed at his residence Wednesday, prosecutors said.

He is also charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Gilligan’s co-defendant in this case is Justin T. Abbott, 33. He is charged with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of meth for the same quantity.