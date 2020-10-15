 Skip to main content
2 Bellflower men arrested, may face federal charges for meth sales
BLOOMINGTON — Two Bellflower men face charges related to methamphetamine sales after an Illinois State Police task force investigation.

Paul H. Gilligan, 55, is charged with unlawful possession of 400-900 grams of meth with the intent to deliver after a search warrant was executed at his residence Wednesday, prosecutors said.

He is also charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of meth, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Gilligan’s co-defendant in this case is Justin T. Abbott, 33. He is charged with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of meth for the same quantity.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said Gilligan is the “primary meth trafficker” in this state police investigation.

Court documents indicate Gilligan is a Mahomet resident, but Horve said he was living at an outbuilding on Abbott’s property in Bellflower, a village about 30 miles southeast of Bloomington.

Horve also said the state's attorney's office has been in touch with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the men could face federal charges related to their alleged drug activity.

Abbott was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and Gilligan was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 30.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

