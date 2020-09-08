2 Bloomington men arrested in BPD street crimes investigations

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men were arrested Monday as part of investigations by Bloomington police.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in the 1600 block of East Empire Street on weapons charges. His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the street crimes unit, which included the recovery of a firearm at a hotel in the same block, according to police.
His preliminary charges included unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
He is being held at the McLean County Jail and bond is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.
An 18-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop near Low and Miller streets in an unrelated street crimes investigation, Bloomington police said.
He faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said a firearm was recovered from his apartment during the execution of a search warrant Aug. 27 in the 800 block of East Washington Street.
He is being held in the McLean County Jail and bond is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.
The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.
This story will be updated.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.