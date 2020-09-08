2 Bloomington men arrested in BPD street crimes investigations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men were arrested Monday as part of investigations by Bloomington police.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in the 1600 block of East Empire Street on weapons charges. His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the street crimes unit, which included the recovery of a firearm at a hotel in the same block, according to police.

His preliminary charges included unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail and bond is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop near Low and Miller streets in an unrelated street crimes investigation, Bloomington police said.