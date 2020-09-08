 Skip to main content
2 Bloomington men arrested in BPD street crimes investigations
2 Bloomington men arrested in BPD street crimes investigations

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men were arrested Monday as part of investigations by Bloomington police.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody in the 1600 block of East Empire Street on weapons charges. His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the street crimes unit, which included the recovery of a firearm at a hotel in the same block, according to police.

His preliminary charges included unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail and bond is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop near Low and Miller streets in an unrelated street crimes investigation, Bloomington police said.

He faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said a firearm was recovered from his apartment during the execution of a search warrant Aug. 27 in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail and bond is expected to be set Tuesday afternoon.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

