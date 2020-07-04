2 Bloomington men face drug charges

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington men remained in McLean County jail on Saturday facing drug-related charges.
Trayvionne Clayton, 19, was charged with 10 counts of manufacturing and delivery of heroin, which include five Class X felony charges, and one count of possession of heroin. He remained in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $200,035 bond for his release.
Travaiye Clayton, 24, is charged with four counts of manufacturing and delivery of heroin, including two Class X felonies, and one count of possession of heroin. He remained in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $50,035 bond.
Court documents indicated the two are connected with the same case, but did not disclose the relationship between the two men. They were arrested Thursday afternoon.
Both appeared in court Friday and are due back in court for an arraignment on July 24. The Pantagraph has requested their mug shots, which were not immediately available Saturday.
