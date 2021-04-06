2 Bloomington men in custody for roles in robbery, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington men are in custody after attacking a man outside his apartment and stealing his wallet and cell phone last month, authorities said.

Aaron Vannote, 31, and Joshua Chasser, 29, are each charged with robbery, theft, and mob action — class 2, 3, and 4 felonies, respectively.

The victim told police that the men were “loudly striking” the front door of his apartment building, and when he opened the door, the men “repeatedly punched and kicked him,” prosecutors said.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and legs.

Vannote later admitted to stealing the items and selling the phone outside Eastland Mall, while taking the money and discarding the wallet, prosecutors said.

Vannote was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and Chasser was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

Arraignments are scheduled for April 30.

