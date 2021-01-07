 Skip to main content
2 Bloomington-Normal men jailed on drug felonies
2 Bloomington-Normal men jailed on drug felonies

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington-Normal men are in custody on drug felony charges.

Devan R. Maurer, 25, Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams methamphetamine and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Velt S. Richardson, 41, Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine within 500 feet of a park, three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Court documents did not indicate if these cases were related, but both men were formally charged Thursday afternoon.

Booking photos were not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

