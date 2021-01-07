2 Bloomington-Normal men jailed on drug felonies

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington-Normal men are in custody on drug felony charges.

Devan R. Maurer, 25, Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams methamphetamine and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 5.

Velt S. Richardson, 41, Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine within 500 feet of a park, three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.