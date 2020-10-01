2 Bloomington-Normal men wanted in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting

Police say he also fired at an occupied vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information on Fields and Gardner are asked to contact Detective Tom Rena at (309) 434-2587 or trena@cityblm.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at (309)828-1111.

Both suspects are presumed to be armed and dangerous. Civilians are advised not to approach them.

Their bonds were set at the time of the warrants at $300,000 with 10% to apply for each of them.

A third person accused in this shooting was charged last week. Amari Buchanon, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

During her custody hearing, prosecutors said she owned the vehicle that witnesses said was believed to be the source of the gunfire that struck another vehicle in the area of the 700 block of West Mill Street on Sept. 5. She was identified as a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.