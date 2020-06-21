2 Bloomington women charged with drug offenses, prosecutors say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington women were charged with a variety of drug-related offenses Saturday, following an investigation into illegal sales, according to court documents.

One woman, Shannon Walker, 39, was charged with three counts of manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of under 15 grams of cocaine.

A co-defendant, Jean Tucker, 29, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, following her arrest Friday.

During the execution of a search warrant in the residence of the two women, police discovered a 9 millimeter Ruger and drug paraphernalia, court documents said.

They both are due in court July 17 for an arraignment.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

