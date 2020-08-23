2 charged in McLean County court with firing guns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two men remain in McLean County jail on multiple charges related to shooting into a building and a vehicle.

Nathaniel Butler, 19, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a gun into an occupied building, aggravated discharge of a gun into an occupied vehicle, both Class 1 felonies, on Saturday in McLean County court. He also faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, and two counts of battery.

A co-defendant, Tony Powell, 20, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a gun into an occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action and battery.

A probable cause statement was not available and it is unclear when the incidents took place. On Thursday, Bloomington police reported three separate incidents of shots being fired, from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One driver was struck in the arm by gunfire, suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The amount to post to be released was set at $35,035 for both men, who are scheduled for arraignment Sept. 18.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

