2 charged with drug offenses after McLean County traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON — A Tennessee man and Kentucky woman are charged with several drug offenses after prosecutors say the woman fled a traffic stop in Farmer City Saturday evening.

Prosecutors said Kenyon M.A. Talley, 20, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, drove a red Ford Mustang in excess of 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 74 with Darrius J. Heard, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, as a passenger.

Darrius J. Heard

Heard 

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies pulled the Mustang over for speeding on I-74 about 10 p.m. Saturday, a couple hours after the car had fled a traffic stop in Farmer City. An odor of cannabis from the vehicle led to a search, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Heard had eight ecstasy pills and five hydrocodone pills. He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of cannabis by a passenger.

A prosecutor also said deputies found a .40 caliber handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition. Heard was preliminarily charged with a gun offense, but a judge allowed state’s attorneys to amend charging documents for errors.

Kenyon M.A. Talley

Talley 

Talley is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

Heard was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and Talley was jailed in lieu of posting $535.

Arraignments are scheduled for Aug. 13.

