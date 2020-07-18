2 men charged in McLean County court with drug delivery

Return to homepage ×
BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges were filed in McLean County court Saturday against two men following their arrest Thursday in Normal.
Jordan Elmore, 25, Bloomington, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, manufacture and delivery of narcotics, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Jordan remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $15,035 bond for his release. A bond review is scheduled for Thursday and arraignment on Aug. 7.
Arrested at the same time, was Terrell Smith, 35, of Springfield, who faces seven felony drug-related charges.
Smith is charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine (Class 1 felonies), manufacturing and delivery of narcotics (Class 2), delivery of methamphetamine (Class 4), and three counts of possession of drugs (Class 3).
A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday and arraignment on Aug. 7.
Booking photos of the men were not immediately available. PHOTOS: McLean County jail mugshots
Joseph Thornton
Joseph Thornton charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of weapons. When the warrant was issued, his bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply.
Jared Miller
on June 27, 2020. Bond was set at $50,035.
Jared Miller, 29, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, (Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card (Class 3), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4), two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, a Class 1 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2) and a Class X charge of armed violence, on June 27. Bond was set at $50,035.
Amber Riddle
Amber Riddle, 38, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony), an unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and one Class X felony charge of armed violence on June 27, 2020. Bond was set at $50,035.
Bradley Berry
Bradley R. Berry, 28, of Coal City was charged as of June 17, 2020, with
unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine on Tuesday in Normal. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Zachary Zwier
Zachary S. Zwier, 27, of the 600 block of Pine Street, Normal, was charged as of June 17,2020, with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine
with the intent to deliver; unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine in Normal; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine in Bloomington. He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.
Daisean Taylor
Daisean L. Taylor, 20, of the 300 block of Reeveston Drive, Bloomington was charged as of June 10, 2020, with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 looting for his alleged actions
on May 31 at Target on Veterans Parkway in Normal. He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the Shoppes at College Hills, the shopping center in which Target is located.
Kentre Jackson
Kentre A. Jackson, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was charged as of June 9, 2020, with unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of
cannabis and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Mary Bailey
Mary C. Bailey, 37, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 looting in connection with looting May 31 at Target in Normal. She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Cornelius Prince
Cornelius Prince, 38, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 looting in connection with the May 31, 2020, looting of Target in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of posting $01,035.
Lillian Williams
Lillian R. Williams, 40, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action, and Class 4 looting in connection with looting May 31, 2020, at Target in Normal. She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Kevin Fisher
Kevin A. Fisher, 21, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a police officer, Class 4 felony mob action and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of identification and resisting a police officer outside the store in connection with a looting incident May 31, 2020, at Target in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Andrew M. Menssen
Andrew M. Menssen, 31, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with a Class 4 felony hate crime, two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child after allegedly releasing a "smoke device" into a crowd of protesters June 3 outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Bloomington. He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.
Deangelo Glass
Deangelo Glass, 19, of Bloomington was charged as of June 5, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 looting in connection with the June 1 looting at Kohl's at Eastland Mall, Bloomington. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Jordan Gilliam
Jordan Gilliam, 19, of LeRoy was charged as of June 4, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 looting and four counts Class 4 felony mob action in connection with the May 31 looting of Target in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Micah Pacquette
Micah Pacquette, 22, Bloomington, was charged as of June 4, 2020, with Class 2 felony aggravated battery, Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 looting, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 criminal damage to government-supported property (a police vehicle) related to a looting incident May 31 at Kohl's at Eastland Mall. Pacquette was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.
Christopher Knotts
Christopher L. Knotts, 22, of Bloomington, was charged as of June 4, 2020, with Class 4 theft during the May 31 looting at target in Normal. He is accused of stealing a damaged police protective riot shield that had been placed outside the building. He was jailed in lieu of posting 4,5,35.
Matthew Gilliam
Matthew Gilliam, 24, of LeRoy was charged as of June 4, 2020, with four counts of Class 4 felony mob action in connection with the May 3 looting of Target in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of $10,035.
Darrius Robinson
Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal was charged as of Jun 4, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony looting and misdemeanor charges of mob action and obstructing a peace officer in connection with looting June 1-2 at Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive. Bloomington. His co-defendants are Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal, and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington.
John Fermon
Kintrell Williams
Kintrell Williams, 19 of Chicago was charged with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 3 felony theft, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. His co-defendants were
Kaylia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood and Lance M. Monden, 19, of Chicago; a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; and two 17-year-old boys from Chicago.
John Fermon
Kaylia Washington
Kaylia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood was charged with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 3 felony theft, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her co-defendants were Lance M. Monden and Kintrell Williams, both 19 of Chicago; a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; and two 17-year-old boys from Chicago.
John Fermon
Donald Jackson
Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal was charged as of Jun 4, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony looting and misdemeanor charges of mob action and obstructing a peace officer in connection with looting June 1-2 at Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive. Bloomington. His co-defendants are Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington.
John Fermon
Joseph D. Matthews
Joseph D. Matthews, 39, of Normal was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. His co-defendants are Charles J. Foster, 27, Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, all of Bloomington; Kenleia R. Sims, 27, of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
John Fermon
Charles Foster
Charles J. Foster, 27, of Bloomington was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. His co-defendants are Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, both of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
John Fermon
Jessica Mills
Jessica Mills, 28, of Bloomington was charged as of June 2, 2020, with burglary, looting and mob action in connection with the May 31-June 1 looting of Target in Normal. Her co-defendants are Travis Blake; Angel Hicks, also known as Angel Davis; and Ian Price.
Angel Hicks
Angel Hicks, also known as Angel Davis, 26, who is listed as homeless, was charged as of June 2, 2020, with burglary, looting and mob action in connection with the May 31-June 1 looting of Target in Normal. Her co-defendants are Travis Blake; Jessica Mills and Ian Price.
Travis Blake
Travis Blake, 22, who is listed as homeless, was charged as of June 2, 2020, with burglary, looting and mob action in connection with the May 31-June 1 looting of Target in Normal. His co-defendants are Angel Hicks, also known as Angel Davis; Jessica Mills and Ian Price.
Ian Price
Ian Price, 19, who was listed as homeless, was charged as of June 2, 2020, with burglary, looting and mob action in connection with the May 31-June 1 looting of Target in Normal. His co-defendants are Travis Blake; Angel Hicks, also known as Angel Davis; and Jessica Mills.
Lance Monden
Lance M. Monden, 19 of Chicago was charged with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 3 felony theft, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. His co-defendants were
Kaylia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood and Kintrell Williams, 19, of Chicago; a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; and two 17-year-old boys from Chicago.
Maya Pizano
Maya M. Pizano, 20, of Dubuque, Iowa was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 felony mob action in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her co-defendants are Charles J. Foster, 27, Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, all of Bloomington; and Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal.
Kenleia Sims
Kenleia R. Sims, 27, of Normal was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her co-defendants are Charles J. Foster, 27, Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, all of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
Stephanie Lancaster
Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, of Bloomington was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her co-defendants are Charles J. Foster, 27, and Tamika N. Foster, 24, both of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
Tamika Foster
Tamika N. Foster, 24, of Bloomington was charged as of June 3, 2020, with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 felony mob action in connection with the looting of Kohl's June 1 at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her co-defendants are Charles J. Foster, 27, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, both of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
Roosevelt Woods
Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington was charged as of Jun 4, 2020, with Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony looting and misdemeanor charges of mob action and obstructing a peace officer in connection with looting June 1-2 at Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive. Bloomington. His co-defendants are Darrius Robinson, 27, and Donald Jackson, 23, both of Normal.
Craig Daniel Swallow
Craig Daniel Swallow, 57, of Normal was charged as of May 15, 2020, with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Abigail Wingler
Abigail M. Wingler, 19, of New Orleans was charged as of may 12, 2020, with
unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine. Wingler was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. Her co-defendant was Grace E. Taylor. The pair were arrested during a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. May 10 near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive in Bloomington.
Grace Taylor
Grace E. Taylor, 19, of Fairbury was charged as of May 12, 2020, with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth; unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; manufacture/delivery of
30-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card; and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card. Taylor was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Her co-defendant was Abigail M. Wingler. The pair were arrested during a traffic stop about 12:15 a.m. May 10 near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive in Bloomington.
Emma Shomper
Emma W. Shomper, 20, of St. Louis was charged as of May 8, 2020, with manufacture/delivery of
100-400 grams of heroin, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of heroin and forgery. Shomper was jailed in lieu of posting $250,035. Her co-defendant was Demario D. Dunae.
Demario Dunae
Demario D. Dunae, 33, of St. Louis was charged as of May 8, 2020, with manufacture/delivery of
100-400 grams of heroin, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of heroin and forgery. Dunae was jailed in lieu of posting $250,035. His co-defendant was Emma W. Shomper.
Andrew Stanley
Andrew L. Stanley, 37, of the 800 block of East Bissell Street, Bloomington, was charged as of April 16, 2020, with
aggravated arson. He is accused of setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside. He was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and was ordered to avoid contact with the victims.
John Fermon
Brian Burnett
Brian K. Burnett, 29, Bloomington was charged as of April 3, 2020, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis
with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis for a subsequent offense, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
Jordan Reiss
Jordan Reiss, 29, of Lexington was charged as of April 2, 2020, with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth; unlawful use of weapon by a felon; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of hydrocodone; and two counts of unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamines. He was jailed in lieu of posting $100,000.
Kalin Griffin
Kalin C. Griffin, 30, of South Bend, Ind., charged as of March 13, 2020, with unlawful possession of
100-400 grams methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine in Normal on March 11, both Class X felonies. He was jailed in lieu of posting $200,035.
Sean Greenhalgh
Sean M. Greenhalgh, 26, of Washburn was charged as of march 12, 2020, with two counts of
home invasion. He is accused of entering a person’s home on Dec. 21 and intentionally causing harm to them. He also was charged with two counts of solicitation of home invasion, dated Dec. 21 and Oct. 11, for allegedly requesting another person to invade a home in order to commit criminal sexual assault. Greenhalgh was also charged with one count of solicitation of criminal sexual assault from Oct. 11, accused of requesting a person to sexually assault the same victim named in each of his charges. He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.
Scott Linski
Scott M. Linski, 33, of Chenoa was charged as of March 11, 2020, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle in
Lexington Township. He also was charged with two counts of obstructing justice for allegedly giving a false name to police and one misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle. Linski was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.
Bradley Carnahan
Bradley J. Carnahan, 39, of McLean was charged as of Feb. 10, 2020, with four counts of aggravated
driving under the influence for an alleged third offense on Feb. 9 in McLean. He also is charged with one count of driving with a revoked driver’s license, a class 2 felony for a second alleged offense. He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.
Thomas Kelly Benge
Thomas Kelly Benge, 36, of Bloomington was charged as of Feb. 8, 2020, with driving under the influence of drugs and faced a preliminary charge accusing him of escaping from the McLean County Sheriff's Office while in custody. He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 on the DUI charge. Bond remains pending on other charges.
Chrystyan Aken
Chrystyan Aken, 19, of the
600 block of South Lee Street, Bloomington, was charged as of Feb. 3, 2020, with harassing a witness or a person who might be called as a witness in a pending legal proceeding, “ with the intent to harass or annoy,” according to court documents. He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.
Brandon McDuffie
Brandon C. McDuffie, 28, of the 800 block of East Washington Street, Bloomington, was charged as of Jan. 24, 2020, with aggravated domestic battery for
allegedly causing great bodily harm on Jan. 22 to a household member. He is accused of grabbing and squeezing the person's hand, causing a fracture. He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
Shaun Kink
Shaun A. Kink, 34, of Bloomington was charged as of Jan. 15, 2020, with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault/physical disability, one count of criminal sexual assault/force or threat of force and one count of criminal sexual abuse/force or threat of force. He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.
Harold Dowling
Harold L. Dowling, 53, of Ellsworth was charged as of Jan. 10, 2020, with unlawful possession of methamphetamine
with intent to deliver, 15-100 grams; unlawful possession of meth; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. Dowling was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Jarrod Williams
Jarrod E. Williams, 40, of Bloomington was charged as of Jan. 9, 2020, with
aggravated robbery. He is accused of a robbery Jan. 7 at Best Western, 604½ IAA Drive. He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.
Richard Rountree
Richard Rountree, 31, Normal, was charged as of Jan. 8, 2020, with endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony. He allegedly allowed his girlfriend, Cynthia Baker, to fatally beat his daughter, Rica Rountree, 8, who died Jan. 26, 2019. Rountree is jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Dennis Dougherty
Dennis Dougherty
Quincy Washington
Quincy L. Washington, 40, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after an incident that a victim said occurred July 8 in Carlock.
Jonathon Campbell
Jonathan Campbell, 42, was charged in Bloomington Friday with aggravated domestic battery/strangulation and aggravated domestic battery, which are Class 2 felonies, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony.
