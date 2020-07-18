2 men charged in McLean County court with drug delivery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges were filed in McLean County court Saturday against two men following their arrest Thursday in Normal.

Jordan Elmore, 25, Bloomington, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, manufacture and delivery of narcotics, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Jordan remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $15,035 bond for his release. A bond review is scheduled for Thursday and arraignment on Aug. 7.

Arrested at the same time, was Terrell Smith, 35, of Springfield, who faces seven felony drug-related charges.

Smith is charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine (Class 1 felonies), manufacturing and delivery of narcotics (Class 2), delivery of methamphetamine (Class 4), and three counts of possession of drugs (Class 3).

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday and arraignment on Aug. 7.

Booking photos of the men were not immediately available.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

