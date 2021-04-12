 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$2 million bond remains set for Normal man charged in Bloomington stabbing death
0 comments
alert top story

$2 million bond remains set for Normal man charged in Bloomington stabbing death

{{featured_button_text}}

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

BLOOMINGTON – Bond remained set Monday for the Normal man accused of stabbing a man to death early Friday morning in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 44, is charged with first-degree murder for killing Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal.

His bond was set at $2 million with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $200,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bond set for Chicago man involved in fatal Bloomington shooting in October

Knell was arrested on a warrant Friday night in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by Bloomington police SWAT team.

Bloomington police were dispatched at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of the man later identified as Baughman lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. He had been stabbed multiple times and was found dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Knell is due back in court May 7 for an arraignment.

Larry Knell

Knell
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls for peace and calm after MN shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News