$2 million bond remains set for Normal man charged in Bloomington stabbing death

BLOOMINGTON – Bond remained set Monday for the Normal man accused of stabbing a man to death early Friday morning in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 44, is charged with first-degree murder for killing Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal.

His bond was set at $2 million with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $200,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

Knell was arrested on a warrant Friday night in the parking lot of a Bloomington gas station by Bloomington police SWAT team.

Bloomington police were dispatched at 1:36 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of the man later identified as Baughman lying in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue, near North Oak Street. He had been stabbed multiple times and was found dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Knell is due back in court May 7 for an arraignment.

