2 Peoria men face felonies for meth, drug possession
BLOOMINGTON — Two Peoria men face drug charges in McLean County.

Albert T. Bovan, 18, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth and unlawful possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis.

Germyuah R. Rodgers, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth.

MDMA also is known as ecstasy.

Court documents did not indicate if the two cases were related.

Bovan was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond; Rodgers was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignments were scheduled for Jan. 8.

