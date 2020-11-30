2 Peoria men face felonies for meth, drug possession

BLOOMINGTON — Two Peoria men face drug charges in McLean County.
Albert T. Bovan, 18, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth and unlawful possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis.
Germyuah R. Rodgers, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth.
MDMA also is known as ecstasy.
Court documents did not indicate if the two cases were related.
Bovan was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond; Rodgers was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
Arraignments were scheduled for Jan. 8.
