2 Peoria men face felonies for meth, drug possession

BLOOMINGTON — Two Peoria men face drug charges in McLean County.

Albert T. Bovan, 18, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth and unlawful possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis.

Germyuah R. Rodgers, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 15-200 pills containing MDMA and unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of meth.