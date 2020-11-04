 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Peoria men face felony cannabis charges in McLean County
0 comments

2 Peoria men face felony cannabis charges in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two Peoria men were arrested in McLean County on felony cannabis charges.

Jaren K. Jackson-Coates and Vincent M. Pollard, both 22, are each charged with unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis for the same quantity.

Both were released Wednesday on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Their booking photos were not immediately available.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News