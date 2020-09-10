 Skip to main content
2 Pontiac inmates have Legionnaires' disease, state says
2 Pontiac inmates have Legionnaires' disease, state says

Pontiac Correctional Center

Pontiac Correctional Center is shown in 2018.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

PONTIAC — The state is investigating two cases of Legionnaires' disease at Pontiac Correctional Center.

The two people are hospitalized in stable condition, the state corrections and public health departments said in a Thursday statement. Lindsey Hess, a department of corrections spokeswoman, said the two individuals are inmates.

"No other cases have been identified and the IDOC continues to follow its plans to monitor offenders for respiratory illness," the statement said.

Illinois Department of Public Health infectious disease staff are working with the facility to collect information and further investigate the illnesses while environmental health staff are conducting a water quality assessment, the statement said. IDOC will continue to conduct surveillance for Legionella bacteria by monitoring those incarcerated in the facility.

The facility receives its water from the City of Pontiac and will begin a water quality testing program through an outside laboratory to monitor water quality data on an outgoing basis.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella can be aerosolized through cooling towers and showers and cause Legionnaires' disease, a serious lung infection, when inhaled.

The disease is not passed person to person and is commonly associated with buildings that have complex water systems, such as long-term care facilities and hospitals. Most healthy people don't get the disease after being exposed to the bacteria.

Legionella outbreak at a state-run veterans home in Quincy sickened numerous residents in 2015.

The Pontiac prison has a capacity of 1,255. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

