2 Pontiac inmates have Legionnaires' disease, state says

The facility receives its water from the City of Pontiac and will begin a water quality testing program through an outside laboratory to monitor water quality data on an outgoing basis.

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella can be aerosolized through cooling towers and showers and cause Legionnaires' disease, a serious lung infection, when inhaled.

The disease is not passed person to person and is commonly associated with buildings that have complex water systems, such as long-term care facilities and hospitals. Most healthy people don't get the disease after being exposed to the bacteria.

A Legionella outbreak at a state-run veterans home in Quincy sickened numerous residents in 2015.

The Pontiac prison has a capacity of 1,255.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.