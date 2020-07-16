21 sexual assault charges filed against Bloomington resident
0 comments
top story

21 sexual assault charges filed against Bloomington resident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing 21 counts of sexual assault charges.

Bloomington police arrested Dennis Dougherty, 38, on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. 

He is charged with 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which are Class X felonies. Dougherty is also charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18. 

Details about the incidents related to the arrests were not available. 

Dougherty is being held at McLean County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He must post $100,035 to be released. 

McLean County mugshots

Dennis Dougherty

Dennis Dougherty

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News